Madison Mallards, who?! Local baseball team to change name for limited time only

Courtesy of Madison Mallards Baseball Madison Mallards

Wisconsinites love their cheese curds, and this July, the Madison Mallards are putting that affection front and center... or should we say, "centerfield."

The team announced they will become the Wisconsin Cheese Curds for three games this summer. Every Thursday in July, fans can come out to the Duck Pond to see the Curds play ball.

Players will be wearing new jerseys, featuring a new Cheese Curds logo and checked sleeves. New merchandise will be available to fans.

"Cheese curds are a cultural icon of Wisconsin, and we couldn't be more excited to rebrand as the Wisconsin Cheese Curds for our three Thursday July home games," said Tyler Isham, Madison Mallards general manager. "Fans can expect cheese curd specials, great Wisconsin Cheese Curd merchandise, and other celebrations revolving around Wisconsin's favorite fried cheese!"

The first game as the Wisconsin Cheese Curds will be July 11, which is also a Ronnie bobblehead giveaway game presented by The Shoe Box.

The second game will be the following Thursday, July 18. It's also Brew Pub Pizza sublimated "shirsey" giveaway night, as well as Group Health Cooperative pre-game puppy yoga with Custom Canines.

The final Curds game is on July 25, also known as Christmas in July. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be attending that game.

