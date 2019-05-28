News

Madison Mallards kick off season Tuesday night

The Madison Mallards are kicking off their 2019 season Tuesday.

The summer collegiate baseball team plays games almost every day through August at home and away. 

During the opening game, the Mallards will be playing the Kokomo Jackrabbits. SSM Health will be giving away hand sanitizer during the game and Underdog Aerialist will perform.

Tickets are still available for purchase.

