Madison Mallards kick off season Tuesday night

The Madison Mallards are kicking off their 2019 season Tuesday.

The summer collegiate baseball team plays games almost every day through August at home and away.

During the opening game, the Mallards will be playing the Kokomo Jackrabbits. SSM Health will be giving away hand sanitizer during the game and Underdog Aerialist will perform.

Tickets are still available for purchase.

21 Photos Courtesy Matt Stein Baseball season is back again, and with it, an array of new foods at the ballpark. Chefs leading the concessions-creation programs for the Brewers Miller Park in Milwaukee and the Mallards Duck Pond in Madison share what’s new for 2019, which includes noms inspired by Mexican and Thai flavors, and of course, curds of all kinds! BALLPARK EATS: Miller Park, Mallards reveal new noms for 2019 season Courtesy Matt Stein Baseball season is back again, and with it, an array of new foods at the ballpark. Chefs leading the concessions-creation programs for the Brewers Miller Park in Milwaukee and the Mallards Duck Pond in Madison share what’s new for 2019, which includes noms inspired by Mexican and Thai flavors, and of course, curds of all kinds! [ + - ] Mallards Chef Matt Phelps is offering four new noms and Miller Park Chef Seth VanderLaan is announcing nine new items to their respective parks' menus. [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Phelps First up, the Mallards. [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Phelps MALLARDS: The Thai Peanut Dog is a hot dog with cucumber, red cabbage, carrots, peanut sauce, Sriracha, peanuts and fresh thai basil. [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Phelps MALLARDS: Poisin Curds include cheese curds with grilled pineapple, cilantro, Hoisin -- a sweet, spicy sauce -- and topped with sesame seeds. (Pineapple + Hoisin = Poisin!) [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Phelps A group view of the Mallards' new dishes with The Ducks Nest fries up front. [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Phelps MALLARDS: The Ducks Nest is French fries with duck confit gravy, fresh cheese curds, fried onions and parsley. [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Phelps The Ducks Nest [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Phelps MALLARDS: The Mean Green Brisket sandwich includes smoked brisket, jalapeno relish and smoked jalapeno cheddar. [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Phelps The Madison Mallards will open their season on May 28 with a home game at 6:05 p.m. against Kokomo Jackrabbits. Find more info at northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards. [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Stein MILLER PARK: Wisconsin Ultimate Cheese Fry $11 This is crispy craft beer battered twister fries topped with Sargento Cheddar cheese sauce, chopped apple wood smoked bacon and fried Sargento cheese curds. (Available at sections 214, 223, 410) [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Stein MILLER PARK: Twister Cheese Fry $7.75 This vegetarian option includes crispy craft beer battered twister fries topped with Sargento Cheddar cheese sauce. (Available at sections 214, 223, 410) [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Stein MILLER PARK: Smoke Shack BBQ Chicken Sandwich $8.25 House smoked and shredded BBQ chicken is tossed in "Smoke Shack" BBQ sauce and served on a fresh brioche bun form a local bakery. The sandwich is served with kettle chips. (Available at sections 110, 118, 129, 417, 433) [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Stein MILLER PARK: Fried BBQ Corn $7.50 A fried corn on the cob is tossed in BBQ dry rub and drizzled with horseradish sauce. (Available at sections 110, 118) [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Stein MILLER PARK: Bernie's Bavarian Pretzel $10 The chef calls this a true German pub-style pretzel handcrafted with an earthy rye flavor. The smiling, salty snack has a light and fluffy interior and a fresh baked crunch to the exterior. (Only Available at Bernie’s Chalet in section 132) [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Stein MILLER PARK: Pearl Sugar Waffle $6 The Belgium-style liege waffle is made fresh to order with pearl sugar and yeasted waffle dough, drizzled with chocolate sauce. (Available at Bernie’s Chalet Field Level) [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Stein MILLER PARK: Pete’s Pops $5 Milwaukee's own custom popsicle shop will offer a variety of flavors and a rotational menu. Flavors range from traditional fudgesicle and chocolate flavors to extravagant Arnold Palmer's and blueberry basil lemonade. (Available at section 228) [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Stein MILLER PARK: Loaded Pork Tamale $9.50 The pork tamale is topped with queso blanco, house-made pico de gallo and chipotle sauce. (Available at sections 112, 226, 211, 435, 413) [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Stein MILLER PARK: Elote en Vaso $7.50 This gluten-free, vegetarian option has grilled corn tossed in mayonnaise, chili powder, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeno and is garnished with cotija cheese and a lime wedge (Available at sections 112, 226, 211, 425, 413) [ + - ] Courtesy Matt Stein MILLER PARK: Sprecher Freezer Brews $5.75 Also new this year is an adults-only dessert: The Freezer Brews frozen treats contain a minimal amount of alcohol and comes in numerous custom flavors from Sprecher, a well-known Milwaukee brewery (Only sold as a vended product in the seats) [ + - ] The Brewers opened their season Thursday with a thrilling 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. [ + - ] Courtesy of Madison Mallards Baseball Madison Mallards [ + - ]

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.