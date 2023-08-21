MADISON, Wis. - Moving on from something can be hard but doing so leaves a person with so many memories.
That is what Greg Mickells will be doing as he is getting ready to retire as the director of the Madison Public Library.
Mickells does not view being director as a job but as a place to escape reality in a book.
"This is like an adventure land I hope you get to enjoy," he said.
February 2024 will mark the end of Mickells' time as director. Since 2012, his work has taken him all over the world, including China, Denmark, and even The Gambia.
With all his world travels, his most proud accomplishment is an award he received here in the United States from former First Lady Michelle Obama.
"One of the highlights was going to the White House and receiving a national medal from Michelle Obama," he recalled. "It does not get much better when you get an award for being recognized as one of the best libraries in the nation."
He now transitions into retirement, which is a decision he said was difficult.
"it's a difficult decision to make. It's not like changing jobs; this is the end of your career," he said.
Libraries are known for its countless books, computers, and stories, but Mickells hopes the libraries are known for more.
"The overall environment that we want to make for the community is that its welcoming for everyone and that everyone can find something for themselves when they walk into one of our libraries."
With his departure just a few months away, Mickells has unwavering optimism in Madison's library system.
"It's not even hoping, I know that this organization and the people it has will continue to be successful and continue to be a valuable resource to the community," he said.
