Madison libraries see spike in police calls since 2014

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Officials attribute a more than 50% jump since 2014 in calls for police help at Madison's libraries to badly behaving youths and the opioid epidemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal requested data on police calls to Madison libraries from 2014 through 2018 following a fight involving police and middle-school-age children at the Lakeview branch library last month.

The data shows that the Goodman South Madison branch saw 524 calls in those five years, which is the most out of any of the neighborhood libraries.

Goodman South supervisor Ching Wong says the library often calls police to respond to adults who may be homeless or intoxicated. Incident reports show four of the last nine police calls to the library were for adults who were intoxicated, including one who appeared to have overdosed.

