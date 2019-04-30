News

Madison K-9 officer used to help investigate attempted burglary, police say

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison K-9 officer was brought in to help investigate an attempted burglary on the city’s southwest side.

Police were called to a home along the 4900 block of Paul Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Monday.
Someone inside the home called 911 after hearing a glass patio door breaking, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Sgt. Ryan Gibson says that responding officers noticed broken glass but say no entry had been made.

A K-9 officer was used but a suspect was not located.

