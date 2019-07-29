Madison K-9 leads police to teens accused of crashing stolen car

MADISON, Wis. - Two teens, accused of crashing a stolen car Friday, were tracked down by a K-9 officer with the Madison Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Piedmont and Sara roads involving a stolen Audi, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesman for the department.

Witnesses told officers a young driver appeared to hit a curb, flattening a tire, DeSpain said. People living in the area also provided police with surveillance video of the incident.

K-9 Slim was able to track the teens to a home in the 6000 block of Tottenham Road.

Police said they arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, known to officers for being involved in a group notorious for stealing cars.

DeSpain said officers found evidence from area burglaries and a look-a-like handgun inside the home.

The Audi involved in the crash had been stolen from a home on Jeffy Trail early Friday morning, DeSpain said, after the owner accidentally left his garage door open. The keys were inside the car.

The Madison Police Department has arrested 17 young people on suspicion of stealing cars, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

DeSpain said these crimes have been occurring at all hours not just overnight.

Officers are reminding drivers to not leave their keys in their cars.

They also are encouraging people to keep vehicles, homes and garages locked at all times.

