MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison property development group is looking to build a new apartment complex on the site currently occupied by Vintage Spirits and Grill.
Under a proposal submitted to the City of Madison, the existing building at 529 University Ave. would be demolished and replaced by a 12-story building. The new building would include a commercial space on the first floor and 33 apartment units. Each floor is expected to have two four-bed units and one two-bed unit per floor.
Kevin Carey, the developer behind the project, said plans for the site came from conversations with the property owners who wanted to build a "legacy-type project" on the site, which has a long history as a number of different businesses.
Carey's development company, The Carey Group, is spearheading the project along with architectural company Iconica, engineering company Viewbicher and landscaping company Parkitecture. According to the proposal, the goal of the new building is to provide smaller-scale housing for students.
"Some of these other projects, which are beautiful projects -- the Hub and Oliv and the James and all of these new places that are going up -- have 1,000 or more kids living in it, and I know there are some kids that just don't want to be living with a thousand other kids," Carey said. "So the idea was 'Let's just do a high-end, boutique kind of property in a great location."
Carey added that a driving factor behind the proposal is increasing housing density in an area that's seen rising demand and, until recently, a lack of development to keep pace.
"We've just got a lot of people moving in, and they need to live somewhere," Carey said. "It doesn't work for students to live out in the far westside. It's just not convenient."
Construction would begin in the spring of next year and wrap up in 2025. An informal presentation on the project is set to be given to the city's Urban Design Commission on Wednesday.
