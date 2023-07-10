529 University Ave proposal

CREDIT: Iconica

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison property development group is looking to build a new apartment complex on the site currently occupied by Vintage Spirits and Grill.

Under a proposal submitted to the City of Madison, the existing building at 529 University Ave. would be demolished and replaced by a 12-story building. The new building would include a commercial space on the first floor and 33 apartment units. Each floor is expected to have two four-bed units and one two-bed unit per floor.