Madison grants State Street Taco Bell Cantina liquor license after years of debate

MADISON - After years of debate, Madison has granted the Taco Bell Cantina on State Street a liquor license.

The Madison Common Council voted to end the legal battle with the State Street restaurant Tuesday night. The new agreement will allow the restaurant to sell beer and wine until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The council had approved a license for the location in 2017, but that ruling was later vetoed by former mayor Paul Soglin. At the time, he said he wanted to combat alcohol-related crime on State Street.

There were two failed attempts to override that veto.

Last week, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and some members of the council introduced a resolution to end the dispute.

The Taco Bell Cantina opened on State Street in December 2017.

