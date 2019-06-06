Madison Gas and Electric named its latest group of falcon chicks

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Gas and Electric named its three newest peregrine falcon chicks Lance, Aster and Goldy after native Wisconsin wildflowers.

The @MGEMadison chicks are here! Meet Lance, Aster and Goldy! They've been named and branded so that once they fly out into the wild they can be tracked. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/tJtfdMQ4g5 — Gabriella Bachara (@gabriellabachar) June 6, 2019

The team decided on these names because of the plants' importance to the ecosystem.

The chicks hatched last month in the Madison Gas and Electric nesting box at the top of the Blount Generating Station, increasing the total number of chicks to hatch there to 42.

Peregrine falcon expert Greg Septon also banded the birds with identification numbers today. These numbers will help track the chicks' locations, mating habits and survival after they leave their nest.

"This time of year, they'll go anywhere they want to go, and a lot of these young birds end up going south for the winter," Septon said. "They don't have territories that they are tied to, so they wander."

Between 50% and 70% of peregrine falcons don't survive past the first year, but if they make it beyond that time span, they can live for about three to five years, according to Septon.

The oldest bird they have tracked lived to be 19 years old.

