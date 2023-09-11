Madison area first responders and The Red Cross teamed up today for their annual Never Forget Blood Drive -- all to mark the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

MADISON, Wis. --  Madison area first responders partnered with the Red Cross Monday for the annual Never Forget Blood Drive, marking the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The impact of that day is still felt for many first responders, whether they are old enough to remember it or not. 

