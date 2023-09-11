MADISON, Wis. -- Madison area first responders partnered with the Red Cross Monday for the annual Never Forget Blood Drive, marking the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
The impact of that day is still felt for many first responders, whether they are old enough to remember it or not.
First responders News 3 Now spoke with say Monday's blood drive is an important way to memorialize the close to 3,000 lives lost, giving life to others through blood donation. Madison police officer Hunter Lisko says that everyone can be heroes rolling up their sleeves.
"A lot of people need blood and it literally gives people life," Lisko said.
While he wasn't an officer on 9/11, he believes it's still important for him and others to contribute to the growing need of blood donations.
"As first responders we know what it means to sacrifice and know what it means to play together as a team, and blood donation is a team sport," Lisko said.
Former Madison police officer Lisa Wing couldn't agree more. Monday was her 11th time donating to the Never Forget Blood Drive.
"It's just become a really important opportunity to give back," Wing said.
For her, looking back on the day can be emotional and one she will never forget.
"I was getting ready to walk to work and I remember watching one of the towers go down and the first thought was all of those first responders who had just run into that building," Wing said.
She continued that when she went to work later that day, "it seemed so surreal walking up to the building and running into coworkers and you didn't know what to say to each other."
Red Cross organizers say stories like Wing's are why the annual drive exists. Red Cross Southwest Wisconsin director Kyle Kriegl says the impact of 9/11 had on first responders was felt beyond New York City -- both then and now.
"They're the first ones in, they're the first responders. They're going in responding to disasters and this is just another way that they can feel that they too can give back and help support the community," Kriegl said.
Kriegl says recent tragic events including hurricane Idalia and the wildfires in Hawaii further show the importance of donating on days other than just today.
If you missed Monday's drive, you can always find others coming up in your community at www.redcross.org.
