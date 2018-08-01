Madison firefighters practice skills on buildings set for demolition

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison firefighters practiced their skills Tuesday on buildings set for demolition.

They were working on vertical ventilation tactics, which allows them to release heat and smoke during fires.

Madison firefighters typically train at Madison College, but they said Tuesday was a great opportunity for more training since the buildings on campus don't change.

"We don't always have an opportunity to not only get on the roof, but to get a feel to train on wearing our air packs on a steep pitch like this," Division Chief Tracy Burns said. "We can throw ladders a lot at MATC but not to cut and feel what it feels like to be there running a saw with our pack and gear on."

Burns added that the department is working with a lot of new hires, which added to the importance of Tuesday's training.