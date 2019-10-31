Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

Madison firefighters help man whose vehicle lost a wheel

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 06:00 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 06:00 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters helped a man whose wheel broke off his van in a parking lot next to the fire department on Thursday.

A blog post from the Madison Fire Department said the crew was told that the man needed to move his vehicle into a parking spot to avoid getting a ticket. However, the man could not afford a tow truck.

The post said firefighters tried replacing the wheel but were unsuccessful, so they borrowed a car jack from one of their vehicles. Using the jack, they suspended the van and placed a series of blocks down and pushed the van into a parking spot. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration