Madison firefighters help man whose vehicle lost a wheel
MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters helped a man whose wheel broke off his van in a parking lot next to the fire department on Thursday.
A blog post from the Madison Fire Department said the crew was told that the man needed to move his vehicle into a parking spot to avoid getting a ticket. However, the man could not afford a tow truck.
The post said firefighters tried replacing the wheel but were unsuccessful, so they borrowed a car jack from one of their vehicles. Using the jack, they suspended the van and placed a series of blocks down and pushed the van into a parking spot.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Going to the post office will soon have a 'whole new meaning' for Capt. Barr's widow
- Opening for Nicholas Recreation Center delayed
- Layers of risk? What to know about bundling up and buckling up
- Kids brave snowy, cold trick-or-treating with layered Halloween costumes
- Authorities respond to crash with possible injuries in Verona
- Dane County fugitive sentenced to 1 year in prison