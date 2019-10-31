Madison firefighters help man whose vehicle lost a wheel

City of Madison - Fire

MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters helped a man whose wheel broke off his van in a parking lot next to the fire department on Thursday.

A blog post from the Madison Fire Department said the crew was told that the man needed to move his vehicle into a parking spot to avoid getting a ticket. However, the man could not afford a tow truck.

The post said firefighters tried replacing the wheel but were unsuccessful, so they borrowed a car jack from one of their vehicles. Using the jack, they suspended the van and placed a series of blocks down and pushed the van into a parking spot.

