Madison fire officials investigate Thanksgiving eve garage fire
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department is investigating a Thanksgiving eve garage fire that displaced a family of six and caused an estimated $5,000 in damages.
Engine Co. 5 and other fire crews responded to the 1000 Block of North Thompson Drive Wednesday evening after they received multiple calls of smoke coming from the garage of a duplex, according to an incident report. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:18 p.m., they saw flames and smoke coming from the garage door.
Crews successfully put out the fire by 4:24 p.m., the report said. Fire officials said that the fire damage only affected the garage, but smoke damage extended into the living space of the duplex. The displaced family was assisted by the Red Cross.
Officials said there were no injuries reported.
