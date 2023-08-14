Madison
August 14, 2023 @ 7:35 am
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- With Dane County under a flood advisory Monday, the Madison Fire Department is reminding residents to be cautious of high water.
Just after 11 a.m., a News 3 Now crew saw high water at the off ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Gammon Road. It's always important to remember to "Turn Around, Don't Drown."
When waters rise, it's a good idea to clear essential belongings from basements or levels of your home that are known to flood and bring them to higher floors or elevations.
Try to remove as much debris and other objects from storm drains and gutters, and bring outdoor belongings inside.
Find out where the electric water and gas main shut-offs are located in your home and know when and how to get sandbags if needed.
During heavy rainfall, avoid parking near streams, rivers and creeks and monitor lake levels. If you happen to get caught in floodwaters, leave your belongings behind and save yourself.
