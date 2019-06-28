Madison Fire Department busy with water rescues as storm catches people by surprise

MADISON, Wis. - Strong storms Thursday afternoon caught several people out on the water in the Madison area by surprise, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Starting around 3:45 p.m., first responders were dispatched to several calls involving people stranded in the water.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Castle Place for an overturned kayak on Lake Mendota. High winds and rough waters pushed the kayak to shore shortly before first responders arrived, according to Cynthia Schuster, the public information officer for the Madison Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the Lake Rescue Team was diverted to Lake Monona, where a kayaker and a paddle boarder were stranded about 100 feet out from Monona Terrace and Law Park. The rescue team was able to retrieve both people and their equipment from the water, Schuster said. Neither were injured.

Then around 4 p.m. firefighters were sent to the boat launch at Olbrich Park, where a witness called 911 after noticing two kayakers in distress. Firefighters say did not see any boaters needing help by the time they arrived to this area.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.