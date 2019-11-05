Madison fire chief, loved ones credited with saving man having heart attack

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Off-duty fire chief, loved ones credited with saving man having heart attack Off-duty fire chief, loved ones credited with saving man having heart attack

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is recovering from a heart attack thanks to his quick-thinking loved ones and Madison's fire chief.

"I really don't think I can personally take any credit because it's training that I've received from the department over the years and experiences that led to that. Like I said, the gentleman's wife did a spectacular job," said Fire Chief Steven Davis.

Davis said it happened Saturday afternoon when a neighbor knocked on his door and said she needed help. The woman said her son-in-law was not breathing and that the man's wife had already begun chest compressions.

Davis grabbed his portable automated external defibrillator, which all PulsePoint-verified responders carry, even while off duty, and ran over to help.

Madison Fire Department Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said Davis took over chest compressions and delivered a shock from the AED. The patient began breathing following the first shock. But his heart began having other problems and compressions resumed.

First responders from Station 10 arrived to take over patient care. They administered life-saving medications and had to deliver another shock to the patient, Schuster said.

He was eventually taken to a hospital in Madison.

Paramedics said the patient was alert by the time the ambulance reached the emergency room. The patient is expected to be released sometime Tuesday, Schuster said.

