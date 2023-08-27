Madison Film Festival gives moviemakers a chance to shine Aug 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local filmmakers had a chance to show off their work Saturday at the Madison Film Festival Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Film enthusiasts gathered at the Bartell Theatre Saturday afternoon for the Madison Film Festival.The event was a chance for filmmakers to showcase their talents and connect with movie lovers.The festival, hosted by the Badger Film Group, was meant to promote film culture in Madison and give filmmakers a chance to express their visions."We're giving them that confidence to make the next film," co-founder Jared Rosenthal said. "We want people set up for that future to make another killer movie."COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Pursuit involving semi-truck snarls traffic on EB I-90/94 in Juneau County Friday 'It didn't seem real': Couple experiences fire less than a day after buying new home Baraboo furniture store closing its doors after 118 years in business Brewers principal owner is optimistic about stadium negotiations, wants to keep team in Milwaukee Freeport woman arrested for OWI after crashing into Monroe building Latest News Madison Film Festival gives moviemakers a chance to shine MMSD, First Student hold back-to-school carnival Members of US Congress make a rare visit to opposition-held northwest Syria Dazed Day car show and music festival raises money for child care Freedomfest brings pride to Baraboo More News