Madison felon sentenced to 37 months for gun crime

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was sentenced to 37 months Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Christopher Tibbs, 29, pleaded guilty to the offense April 19.

On Dec. 8, Madison police were dispatched after reports of a man with a gun at Connections Night Club on 3737 E. Washington Ave. in Madison. Officers found Tibbs in the back seat of a car at the scene.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a Taurus .380 caliber pistol, as well as a magazine where Tibbs sat.

