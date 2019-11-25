Madison family temporarily displaced by dryer fire

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison family was temporarily displaced from its east side home after a dryer caught fire Saturday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at the home in the 700 block of Orion Trail, they saw light black smoke coming from the front door. All three family members had evacuated safely.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire. The washer and dryer were removed so firefighters could confirm the fire did not extend into nearby walls and cabinetry.

Fire investigators believe the fire may have been caused by an overloaded drum. Officials say the construction of the dryer ventilation duct work could have been a contributing factor.

There were no injuries. There was some damage to the laundry room and smoke damage throughout the house. The family was advised to find another place to stay for the night, before a cleaning company could address the smoke damage. Damage is estimated at $2,000.

