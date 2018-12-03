Madison expands snow emergency parking zone

Channel3000.com File photo: A Madison man shovels his car out after a snowstorm dumped more than 20 inches on the city.

Channel3000.com File photo: A Madison man shovels his car out after a snowstorm dumped more than 20 inches on the city.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's Greenbush and Vilas neighborhoods were added to the city's snow emergency zone, changing how alternate side parking operates in the area starting early Tuesday morning.

Alternate side parking will not be enforced within the zone unless there is a declared snow emergency.

The zone was expanded from isthmus neighborhoods to include residential streets between Regent Street to the north and Delaplaine Court and Vilas Park Drive to the south, as well as between Monroe Street and Edgewood Avenue on the west and South Park Street to the east.

PC: Google Maps

PC: Google Maps

There was no reason given for the change.

Areas outside of the snow emergency zone will need to abide by regular alternate side parking rules through March 15.

Snow Emergency Zone Expansion Goes into Effect https://t.co/YSa7Xahtye — City of Madison, WI (@CityofMadison) December 3, 2018

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.