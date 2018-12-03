News

Madison expands snow emergency parking zone

Posted: Dec 03, 2018 05:09 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's Greenbush and Vilas neighborhoods were added to the city's snow emergency zone, changing how alternate side parking operates in the area starting early Tuesday morning.

Alternate side parking will not be enforced within the zone unless there is a declared snow emergency.

The zone was expanded from isthmus neighborhoods to include residential streets between Regent Street to the north and Delaplaine Court and Vilas Park Drive to the south, as well as between Monroe Street and Edgewood Avenue on the west and South Park Street to the east.

There was no reason given for the change.

Areas outside of the snow emergency zone will need to abide by regular alternate side parking rules through March 15. 

