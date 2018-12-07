Madison environmental group challenging people to predict Lake Mendota freeze

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Cold weather in Madison seems to be here to stay, so a local environmental group is asking people to predict when an area lake will freeze.

Clean Lakes Alliance is holding their annual Mendota Freeze contest. The organization is asking people of all ages to predict when Lake Mendota will freeze. The first person to guess the correct date will win a $1,000 gift card to Land's End.

To enter the contest, people can go to mendotafreeze.org.

Director of Marketing and Development for Clean Lakes Alliance Adam Sodersten said the typical first freeze happens around Dec. 20. Last year, the lake froze over on Dec. 27. However, the freeze doesn't always happen in December. The earliest recorded freeze was Nov. 23, 1880, while the latest freeze was Jan. 30, 1932.

The lake has always frozen over, though at times it has only frozen for a few weeks. During the winter of 2001-02, Sodersten said the lake was only frozen for 21 days. Sodersten said the longest the lake has stayed frozen was during the winter of 1880-81 when the lake was frozen for 161 days.

