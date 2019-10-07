Madison engineering division encourages residents to 'Adopt-a-Median'

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Flood prevention: Madison wants your help Flood prevention: Madison wants your help

MADISON, Wis. - The city of Madison Engineering Division is asking residents to help beautify parts of city streets while reducing flooding in Madison. The program is called Adopt-A-Median. Madisonians are encouraged to take over responsibility for specific medians throughout the city.

City officials believe the Adopt-A-Median program will help reduce the cost to city for median maintenance and improve the appearance and environment in Madison.

Community members are encouraged to plant native plants in the medians. Planting in the medians improves the soil and also may slow down water flow since the roots dig deep allowing more water to in rather than runoff traditional concrete medians.

"So when it rains the water will seep into the ground rather than just flow into the concrete," Hannah Mohelnitzky, the public information officer for the city of Madison, said.

Officials said transforming one median will not make a big difference to flood mitigation but if everyone adopted a median it would help.

Medians along Baldwin, Hammersley, Walter Street, Manchester Road and Farley Ave. are up for adoption.

