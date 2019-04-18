Madison electricians help install solar panels on Puerto Rico community center
MADISON, Wis. - City of Madison electricians joined a team to help install a solar electrical system in Puerto Rico.
Twelve people participated in the program, including six municipal employees and six local tech college students. The crew left for Purerto Rico on March 7 and stayed for a full week. While they were there, they helped install a solar energy panel system on the roof of the Candelaria Community Center.
Officials said the center is important to the community because it's one of the few city buildings there were not flooded during Hurricane Maria. During the storm, it was used as a shelter and had resources like emergency supplies, food and water.
The founders of the Couillard Solar Foundation donated $25,000 to make the trip possible. North Wind Renewable Energy Cooperative in Steven Point provided equipment design and logistical support. The city of Madison provided time, transportation and some room and board.
Officials said the project was successful. The group installed an 8.4 kW solar system on the community center and adjacent Emergency Management Office to provide enough power to operate their radios, computers and recharge cellphones.
Part of the sucess was also in training 12 people on how to install solar electric modules.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Students: Beloit Memorial teen accused of sexually assaulting students on trip is back in class
Next Story
Troopers use spikes to stop car in chase that reached 119 mph, DOT says
Local And Regional News
- The teacher shortage in Wisconsin: Why are fewer people wanting to become teachers?
- Students: Beloit Memorial teen accused of sexually assaulting students on trip is back in class
- Madison electricians help install solar panels on Puerto Rico community center
- Troopers use spikes to stop car in chase that reached 119 mph, DOT says
- Officials warn Columbia County residents in low-lying areas of flooding risk
- 'All means all': Local church offers free Easter meal for anyone and everyone