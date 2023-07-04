2015 Madison East alum has knocked down every barrier in his way, he plans to keep going until he reaches the top.

2015 Madison East alum, Keonte Schad, has knocked down every barrier in his way, he plans to keep going until he reaches the top.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.