Madison East grad perseveres to pro football Andrew Bandstra Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 2015 Madison East alum has knocked down every barrier in his way, he plans to keep going until he reaches the top. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2015 Madison East alum, Keonte Schad, has knocked down every barrier in his way, he plans to keep going until he reaches the top.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Bandstra Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular LIST: Fireworks celebrations set for 2023 Fourth of July Officials searching for missing Lake Geneva area man last seen June 23 Man arrested following high speed chase in DeForest How would the proposed income tax cut impact you? Monona police officer speaks out about being hit by fleeing vehicle Latest News Madison East grad perseveres to pro football Stoughton Fair kicks off festivities Monona Community Festival wraps up Tuesday with fireworks One hurt in crash on Interstate 39 in Portage Search continues for trio missing after swimming in a Minnesota river More News