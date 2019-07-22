Madison Development Corporation breaks ground for new 44-unit affordable housing building

Madison Development Corporation

MADISON, Wis. - In an effort to create more affordable housing in Madison, United Way of Dane County partnered with Madison Development Corporation and other on a new 44-unit building. United Way and MDC broke ground at the building's East Washington location Monday.

Renee Moe, chief executive officer and president of United Way of Dane County, said the affordable housing units are a stepping stone for struggling working families to reach stability and independence.

"Stable housing is really a launch pad to self-sufficiency," Moe said. "And there are people working very hard to get to stability. They're doing all the right things, and still, affordability for housing is out of the reach."

The units will range from studio to three-bedroom apartments and will have a universal design. The universal design means the units will have better accessibility in entrances, exits, elevators and have amenities like pull-out dishwashers and induction stoves to prevent burns.

Proximity to schools and parks was considered in choosing the location for the future building.

For those interested in one of the units, eligibility criteria includes having a combined household income that falls within 40% to 80% of Dane County's median income.

MDC plans for units to be built and ready for move-in by June 2020. Applications for the units will be accepted starting December 2019.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.