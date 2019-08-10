Madison detox staffers find child pornography in man's car, officials say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Staffers at a Madison detox center found child pornography in a man's car Friday morning, officials said.

According to a blog post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval, staff at Tellurian Detox told police at 10:11 a.m. that a 55-year-old man came to the facility claiming someone dropped him off. The staff noticed that the man's vehicle was in the parking lot.

Police said staffers found child pornography and alcohol in the man's car.

Authorities said officers arrived and arrested the suspect on a probation hold for possessing the pornography.

An investigation is ongoing.

