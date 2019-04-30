Madison crossing guard understands power of wishing commuters 'good morning'

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - You may only see them a handful of hours over the course of the week, but think about it, crossing guards have one of the most important service jobs around.

They’re charged with guaranteeing the safety of children who walk or bike to school.

While they’re easy to see with their bright reflective vests, stop sign in hand, and orange cones on the street, they truly do more than just help kids get to the other side of the road.

Drive by where Monroe Street meets Glenway Street, on a school morning or afternoon, and you’ll see what I mean.

Bobby Ringquist is a fixture here.

I like to say he "owns" this corner. If you ever need a pick-me-up, go there. Really.

For six years, Ringquist has brought a lot of joy and smiles to people as he waves "Hi" and says, "Good morning!" or "Good afternoon!" to people on foot or in a car. You can count on that.

His friendliness is contagious, so much so, commuters sometimes beat him to it by honking, waving and loudly proclaiming "Hi Bobby!" out their wide open window.

So what's the big deal?

It's a greeting, it's an acknowledgement, but it’s so much more than that; Ringquist is connecting with people. This perfect stranger in a reflective vest who's ensuring people's safety has brought a little bit of joy to many people.

They can count on him to start their day off right by simply being kind.

He's just another example of someone who knows how to "Do Something Good."

