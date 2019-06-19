Madison company to launch app that promises to ‘find the best music you've never heard of'

MADISON, Wis. - An area startup company is preparing for a nationwide app launch next month. Not only do its creators plan to transform the local music scene, the hope is to change the entire industry, with Madison as home base.

Now known just as LÜM, the name originally stood for “Live Undiscovered Music.” Most of the team behind it graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison within the last year, and now, they’re working on getting the new app ready for emerging artists and fans across the country.

Making it big takes effort. That rings true whether you're working on a new album or app.

"True motivation is only rooted in passion," LÜM creator and founder Max Fergus said. "They always say it takes a village. I don't know if that's ever been more true than for musicians."

Inside a downtown Madison office, a team is putting finishing touches on the free music streaming platform built on a social network. It’s a project many of these recent grads signed up for rather than taking other jobs they had lined up, including Fergus.

"(I’m) very, very excited, and of course, very stressed out,” Fergus said.

It might sound like a leap, but it’s one you've got to take if you're aiming high.

"We noticed even though the industry is growing rapidly, one of the fastest industries in the world, companies like Spotify are doing poorly financially,” Fergus said. “Shortly after that, we realized we could not only fix financial problems of the industry, but also problems with music promotion for emerging artists and discovery for fans at the same time."

They do that by focusing on emerging artists' music, cutting out the high royalty fees associated with mainstream songs, while allowing musicians to gain a following in their own backyard and get them on stage.

"Madison is the No. 1 live music campus in the world,” Fergus said. “I don't think a lot of people realize that."

LÜM launched its pilot app in August, drawing in 7,000 users from the area, including local aspiring DJ and now LÜM brand manager Francisco Lozano.

"You're going to find the best music you've never heard of,” Lozano said. "I can drop an album, it might be the best album ever, but if no one knows about it or knows me or listens to it, what's the point?"

He said with LÜM, he already has fans and feedback.

"It's already doing it,” Lozano said. “It's insane."

Wherever your talent lies, the crew wants to make sure everyone has a chance to make it.

"I'm probably one of the least musically inclined people of all time,” Fergus said. "It's still a long way to go, but we're just as excited for the journey as we've ever been."

The app is a collaboration with Frank Productions, a concert promotion company based in Madison.

You can find out more about the beta version of the app here.

A July 11 concert featuring local artists at the Majestic will celebrate the nationwide release of the app.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.