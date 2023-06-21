The mostly symbolic measure is similar to one approved by Dane County's board last week.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Common Council voted unanimously in favor of making the city a sanctuary for transgender people.

This is a similar resolution to the one Dane County's board passed last week. 