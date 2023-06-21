featured top story Madison Common Council votes to make city a sanctuary for transgender people Shane Hogan Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The mostly symbolic measure is similar to one approved by Dane County's board last week. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Common Council voted unanimously in favor of making the city a sanctuary for transgender people.This is a similar resolution to the one Dane County's board passed last week. The new measure is mostly symbolic, essentially allowing transgender and nonbinary people to received gender-affirming care, such as surgery. It's not legally enforceable, however it asks police not to prioritize arrests based on any future laws against surgery. This is a developing story and will be updated with further details. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Follow Shane Hogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Missing teen believed to be better equipped to survive in woods than initially thought Miggy’s Bakes opens first storefront in Middleton UW-Madison unveils plan to revitalize western portion of campus Not over for everyone: Pandemic struggles push Verona business owners to ask for help staying open 'Rebuilding trust': New MMSD head addresses controversy, promises fresh start in first public interview Latest News Wisconsin gets more than $10M to help make state's electric grid more resilient Democrats continue push to fund pandemic-era child care program UW-Madison unveils plan to revitalize western portion of campus Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bills aimed at protecting health of pollinators Smoking materials spark fire at Portage home, garage More News