The Madison Common Council this week refused a rezoning request for a downtown apartment proposal.

MADISON, Wis. -- The future of an apartment development in a spot downtown near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus is up in the air after the Madison Common Council made it clear it's not the type of project it wants to see.

Developer Core Spaces asked the council to rezone and approve a certified survey map for a 12-story urban mixed-use building with rooftop amenities at the corner of Johnson and Bassett streets, but they were met by shock and some anger at this week's council meeting.