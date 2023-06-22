MADISON, Wis. -- The future of an apartment development in a spot downtown near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus is up in the air after the Madison Common Council made it clear it's not the type of project it wants to see.
Developer Core Spaces asked the council to rezone and approve a certified survey map for a 12-story urban mixed-use building with rooftop amenities at the corner of Johnson and Bassett streets, but they were met by shock and some anger at this week's council meeting.
“I am literally shaking because I am pissed off,” District 8 Alder MGR Govindarajan said during Tuesday’s meeting.
A dozen other alders felt similar.
“Market rate is completely out of control,” District 2 Alder Juliana Bennet told News 3 Now on Thursday.
At the meeting, they heard from representatives of the developers about what the cost of their proposed market rate student housing downtown would be.
“We don't have exact figures to speak through tonight,” they said Tuesday. Core Spaces is also developing The Oliv at West Gorham and State streets and has previously built The Hub and The James off-campus housing near campus.
Bennett continued, “But the prices in general would be competitive to The James and The Hub and other market rate units?”
They responded yes.
With that, alders voted 13-6 to stop the development from moving further as it is.
“I spoke to residents in The James that were pissed that they were paying $1,600 to $2,000 plus per month,” Bennett said. “They don't want more luxury high rise developments.”
It's a move that “extremely surprised” Bill Connors, the executive director of Smart Growth Greater Madison, a group that advocates and provides resources for local real estate developers.
“The concern is, is that developers are just going to be leery and not going to propose projects in the campus area, and we already have a real shortage of housing in the campus area at all price points,” Connors said.
According to Connors, the Common Council might have broken a state law prohibiting inclusionary zoning, or “regulation, or policy that prescribes that a certain number or percentage of new or existing residential dwelling units in a land development be made available for rent or sale to an individual or family with a family income at or below a certain percentage of the median income.”
“If you do that, you're forcing the developer to charge extra high rent on the market rate units in order to cover the loss on the subsidized unit on the affordable housing units,” Connors said.
The law was brought up by alders Tuesday.
“They're not considering the interest of lower income or modest income students because they don't have to,” District 13 Alder Tag Evers said of the developers. “If we had inclusionary zoning, if we were a state that allowed that … they would have to abide by that, and then those parameters would optimize against that and come up with a different plan.”
But Connors believes inclusionary zoning works against affordable housing.
“You're either going to get much higher rents than the already high rents that we've got going right now on the market rate ones, or more likely developers are just going to say I'm not going to play this game," he said.
Bennett disagreed.
“I think that it's a misnomer to say that if we saturate the market with luxury high rise developments, eventually it'll trickle down to... lower end students and young people.”
“Trickle down housing does not work in this situation,” Bennett said. “I do, however, think that this will spark conversations and rethinking about how developers come into these conversations obviously have more conversations about the affordability aspects, because they know that's important.”
