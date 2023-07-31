MADISON, Wis. -- After years of back and forth, Madison police officers may be closer to having body cameras.
On Tuesday, the Madison Common Council is set to vote on whether to implement a body-worn camera pilot program.
Ahead of Tuesday's expected vote, members of the city's Police Civilian Oversight Board met once more Monday evening to discuss the pilot program.
"We know more about police conduct with video than we would know without," District 14 Alder Isadore Knox said.
"I read a study where it doesn't necessarily become a deterrent for police behavior, what it does do is it puts us at that intersection of that situation and ultimately it could lead to more justice for society," Knox said.
Last April, the council approved the 90-day pilot program, contingent on the city attorney's office reviewing the policy for it.
On Tuesday council will presumably cast the final vote on whether or not to authorize Madison Police Department to begin the long-debated pilot.
"I think they should take in consideration most importantly what the city attorney's office had to say," Police Chief Shon Barnes said, "and I believe that they believe we have substantially complied."
Barnes said he added, reworded, and removed things the city attorney added to the policy, which the department couldn't take verbatim, "because, quite frankly, we don't write our policies."
"I think one of the things that I took from their policy that I really like is that, just because you wear a body-worn camera, you do not lose your discretion to make good sound decisions," Barnes said. "I did adopt that with the, of course, the exception of mandatory charges like domestic violence or anything. That would be discriminatory, we don't want officers saying, 'Well, you know, you are a man or woman. I won't arrest you,' that's not what we're talking about."
He argued the cameras can help with transparency and be a training tool for the department to review tense situations.
"[On Sunday...] we had someone who was threatening suicide and our officers and our negotiators went out, did an excellent job," Barnes said. "Maybe the process that they use during that negotiation could be used for training, and so we will have an opportunity there."
The chief said he's heard the concerns for citizens' privacy, but he said there are spaces like hospitals where they will never be recording, and the state's public records law regulates what can be released to citizens and journalists.
"The first question that we ask is who is the requester? If you're in the video and you're requesting that video, you have more rights to the entirety of that video than say, I do, if I'm not in it," Barnes said.
Currently, only SWAT and motorcycle officers with MPD have body-cameras.
A News 3 Now analysis in early 2022 found that out of Wisconsin's ten largest cities, only Madison and Waukesha hadn't implemented body-worn cameras at the time.
"I'm not going to tell you that body-worn cameras is a panacea for all of the problems in policing. I'm not going to tell you that body-worn cameras do not have a cost. They do, those are the realities," Barnes said. "I think sometimes people think that I have not explored or consider that. I certainly have and I do believe that is a necessary tool in law enforcement."
During Monday's meeting, Knox said the pilot program provides a chance to evaluate whether a larger rollout should get the green light.
"Let's get on with the pilot, then we will evaluate the pilot and then we'll know if this is something we'll want for Madison or not," he said.
Barnes said the money for the pilot program already exists in the capital budget, and more experimenting and data through the 90-day pilot will only help in decision-making.
"It's up to me, it's up to the leaders in this community to determine whether or not we want full implementation," he said.
