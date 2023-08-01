Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Madison Common Council gives approval to police body-worn camera pilot program

Madison Common Council gives approval to police body-worn camera pilot program

MADISON, Wis. -- Police officers on Madison's north side are one step closer to donning body-worn cameras after the Common Council gave its blessing late Tuesday night to move forward with a long-debated pilot program.

After roughly an hour of public comment and three and a half hours of discussion and debate, the Common Council voted 16-4 to move forward with a plan to equip officers in the city's north police district with 48 cameras later this summer.

Axon body-worn camera

An Axon body-worn camera sits on a table.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred