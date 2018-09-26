Madison Common Council approves $43 million State Street hotel project

Rendering of the State Street side of the hotel (Credit Metro Studio/KKAD)

MADISON, Wis. - The $43 million State Street hotel project proposal was approved by the Madison Common Council Tuesday night.

Although the project doesn't technically follow the area's zoning rules, many want to see it built.

Developers with Ascendant Holdings want to remove two buildings; a large building known as the Fountain and the space next door that housed the former Tiki Bar. They plan to construct new buildings in their place and connect them with two adjacent buildings to create a four-story hotel on the State Street side.

On the Dayton Street and Carroll Street side of the hotel, they plan to build a glass portion of the building rising from the fourth floor, making it nine stories including the rooftop terrace.

This portion of the project makes the hotel 7 to 19 feet higher than the city's zoning rules allow.

There were only two dissenting voters Tuesday night when the project was approved.