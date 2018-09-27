Madison committee recommends keeping police officers in schools

MADISON, Wis. - Members of an ad hoc committee are recommending keeping educational resource officers, or EROs, in Madison high schools.

"We heard very loudly and clearly and thoughtfully from strong community advocates that claimed that the presence of officers in school impacted their children. All of them made it very clear they were all students of color," said the committee's chairman, Dean Loumos.

The committee, made up of school board members and community advocates, made last-minute edits to 15 recommendations Wednesday after spending more than a year reviewing best practices. Loumos said they want to more clearly define the role of EROs.

"The EROs are not there to police behavior," he said. "That can lead towards documented clear evidence that then sucks our students into the system and creates this school-to-prison pipeline."

The committee met the same day as a shooting in a neighborhood near La Follette High School. Neighbors told News 3 that high school students often fight in the area during the school day.

"This incident that happened the other day was off campus. The school resource officer is supposed to be on campus. There's 450 other police officers. They deal with the community," Loumos said, adding that the school district foots the entire bill for the officers.

There is an officer stationed at Madison West, Madison East, La Follette and Memorial high schools. Loumos said he does not anticipate adding more EROs to the district in the near future.

The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education will meet Oct. 8 and take up the committee's recommendations.