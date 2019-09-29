Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Madison College celebrates Goodman South Campus opening Madison College celebrates Goodman South Campus opening

MADISON, Wis. - Madison College's Goodman South Campus celebrated its grand opening Saturday afternoon.

Community leaders in politics and education attended the celebration.

The $25 million campus opened its doors Sept. 3 and was funded almost entirely through donors.

"If you go in, you'll see that this was really, really thoughtful in terms of light, color and local artwork reflecting the various cultures in south Madison," said Madison College Provost Dr. Turina Bakken. "When students and community members walk in this building, it won't just feel like a building. It'll feel like a home."

The 75,000 square foot campus gives Madison's south side full access to college programs, student services and community services.

School officials said they have already seen more than 500 students come to the new building.

