Madison city leaders worry about potential rain forecast

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mifflin at Livingston street on Aug. 23. A view of the Capitol in the background.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mifflin at Livingston street on Aug. 23. A view of the Capitol in the background.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison city leaders are concerned Friday that rain forecast next week could cause flooded streets and basements again.

Mayor Paul Soglin said that lake levels are continuing to drop, but slowly.

In a news release Friday, Soglin said that engineers estimate if Madison doesn't experience a rain event in the next four days, levels will fall to the 100-year flood elevation. The next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives in Madison on Monday night.

"We are stressing though that because of lake, river and storm drain water levels, another two to three inches of rain will result in flooded streets and potentially basements again," Soglin said in the release.

The city advised residents to leave their sandbags in place.

City building inspectors have given residents who live on the first floor of the Prairie Park Apartments at 6530 Schroeder Road approval to move back into their units. Upper-level residents still can't return because floodwaters severely damaged the building elevators. Contractors told city staff that they hope to have one elevator back in service Tuesday.

City staff are also continuing to work to assure safe passage for school children who have to cross East Washington Avenue at Baldwin Street, officials said. Additional personnel will be stationed at the crossing. Students have been unable to use a Yahara River path because of flooding. The city said there will also be additional signage posted to remind motorists to reduce their speed.

7 Photos Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mifflin at Livingston street at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. A view of the Capitol in the back.