Madison Chick-fil-A locations offering free breakfast next week

Each day features different breakfast item

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 09:47 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 09:47 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Enjoy the most important meal for free all next week at the West Towne and East Madison locations of Chick-fil-A.

According to a Facebook event, next week is free breakfast week at those Chick-fil-A locations. Each day features a different breakfast item.

Officials with the restaurant said they are giving out free breakfast to create a habit of eating breakfast.

The free items will be:

  • Monday - egg white grill
  • Tuesday - sausage biscuit
  • Wednesday - chicken hash brown scramble
  • Thursday - four-count chicken minis
  • Friday - chicken biscuit

Chick-fil-A West Towne is offering free breakfast every Tuesday throughout 2018.

Individuals who use the Chick-fil-A app in September can also get a free eight-count nugget.

