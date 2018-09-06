Madison Chick-fil-A locations offering free breakfast next week

Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - Enjoy the most important meal for free all next week at the West Towne and East Madison locations of Chick-fil-A.

According to a Facebook event, next week is free breakfast week at those Chick-fil-A locations. Each day features a different breakfast item.

Officials with the restaurant said they are giving out free breakfast to create a habit of eating breakfast.

The free items will be:

Monday - egg white grill

Tuesday - sausage biscuit

Wednesday - chicken hash brown scramble

Thursday - four-count chicken minis

Friday - chicken biscuit

Chick-fil-A West Towne is offering free breakfast every Tuesday throughout 2018. Start your day out right with FREE Breakfast from Chick-fil-A West Towne Posted by Chick-fil-A West Towne on Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Individuals who use the Chick-fil-A app in September can also get a free eight-count nugget.