Madison Chick-fil-A locations offering free breakfast next week
Each day features different breakfast item
MADISON, Wis. - Enjoy the most important meal for free all next week at the West Towne and East Madison locations of Chick-fil-A.
According to a Facebook event, next week is free breakfast week at those Chick-fil-A locations. Each day features a different breakfast item.
Officials with the restaurant said they are giving out free breakfast to create a habit of eating breakfast.
The free items will be:
- Monday - egg white grill
- Tuesday - sausage biscuit
- Wednesday - chicken hash brown scramble
- Thursday - four-count chicken minis
- Friday - chicken biscuit
Chick-fil-A West Towne is offering free breakfast every Tuesday throughout 2018.
Individuals who use the Chick-fil-A app in September can also get a free eight-count nugget.
