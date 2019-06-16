Madison celebrates Juneteenth with local gathering, food, music

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Juneteenth celebrates the abolition of slavery in the United States through festivities, such as the one held in Madison's Penn Park on Saturday.

Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers marched into Texas and demanded the Emancipation Proclamation be enforced.

The festival was held outdoors and hosted a variety of musicians, food, community-based organizations and a climbing wall. Many people danced and ate as they showed their support for the holiday.

"It's important to remember that there have been many tragedies, as well as sacrifices and many triumphs for our people, since we've been a part of the United States of America," said James Morgan, an attendee at the Juneteenth celebration.

Morgan wants people to be educated on historical events like Juneteenth because he hopes it will produce a better understanding of each other.

This year, Aretha Franklin, Nancy Wilson and Dennis Edwards were honored for their dedication to embracing a legacy of resilience.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.