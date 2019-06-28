Madison Cat Project offering $4 adult cat adoptions for the Fourth of July

David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Starting Friday, Madison Cat Project is offering a special on adult and senior cats.

A Facebook post said the adoption fee for cats older than 1 year old will be $4 (or $4.22 with tax).

The special continues through next Friday, July 5.

The post said "now is the time" to adopt a cat.

To see adoptable cats, click here.

Starting today and running through the end of next Friday, we're having a special on cats 1 year or older... Posted by Madison Cat Project on Friday, June 28, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.