Madison Cat Project offering $4 adult cat adoptions for the Fourth of July

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:56 AM CDT

Starting Friday, Madison Cat Project is offering a special on adult and senior cats.

A Facebook post said the adoption fee for cats older than 1 year old will be $4 (or $4.22 with tax).

The special continues through next Friday, July 5.

The post said "now is the time" to adopt a cat.

To see adoptable cats, click here.

