Madison Cat Project offering $4 adult cat adoptions for the Fourth of July
Starting Friday, Madison Cat Project is offering a special on adult and senior cats.
A Facebook post said the adoption fee for cats older than 1 year old will be $4 (or $4.22 with tax).
The special continues through next Friday, July 5.
The post said "now is the time" to adopt a cat.
To see adoptable cats, click here.
