Madison businesses rebuild after last year's rare October tornado

MADISON, Wis. - While many in Madison have possible flooding on their minds, this time last year, the city was dealing with a rare October tornado.

October is one of the least active months for tornadoes, but on Oct. 7 last year, an EF0 tornado damaged trees, power lines and buildings along East Washington Avenue with winds up to 80 miles per hour.

“I (had) never seen a tornado on the east side,” said 4 Seasons Car Wash owner Bruce Sayles, who’s lived there his whole life. "You kind of get an eerie feeling when the tornado hits and you see the devastation."

On a side of town not accustomed to twisters, at a business used to just worrying about dirt and grime, and during a season not known for tornadoes, 4 Season Car Wash had to deal with downed trees and misplaced bricks.

"I did get multiple phone calls from friends and the fire department to get down here as soon as we could,” he said. "It's a brick building. You didn't think you'd have much damage."

That day a tornado blew out the back walls of three car wash bays and tried to take the roof, as well.

That tornado did get away with part of the awning at the William T. Evjue Access Community Health Center.

William T. Evjue Clinic - Corey Ferris

William T. Evjue Clinic - Corey Ferris

During its less than 10-minute stint on the ground, the tornado covered about four miles, tearing down other signs and other structures, too.

Access Community Centers’ communications director said those renovations are nearly complete.

Down the road, 4 Seasons has been fixed up since spring, so instead of picking up bricks, the focus is back on cleaning cars.

"What I saw could be rebuilt and we did rebuild,” Sayles said. "Nobody got hurt, and you know we did rebuild because we had insurance, and everything's going pretty good."