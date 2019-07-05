Madison bookstore raising money to help migrants detained at border

MADISON, Wis. - As protests and outrage continue over the crisis at the border, one Madison bookstore is taking matters into its own hands.

A Room of One's Own is leading efforts to donate 10% of all sales online and in the store to an organization called Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES, to provide legal aid to those detained at the border.

A Room Of One's Own bookstore is donating 10 percent of online and in-store sales this weekend to help those detained at the border. So far, more than 100 bookstores nationwide have chipped in to their cause and as of this morning they've raised nearly $15,000. pic.twitter.com/k8KXMGjYiT — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) July 5, 2019

Misian Taylor, who is a book seller at A Room of One's Own, said she is floored by the outpouring of support she has received nationwide.

"Usually, when we come in in the morning, we have, like, one or three web orders," Taylor said. "This morning, we came in and there were 30."

Taylor said she and other staff members were feeling "really small and helpless about what's going on at the border", so they decided to raise whatever money they could to help.

Taylor said the plan was to raise funds for just one day, but considering how much help is needed, they felt that wasn't enough. Bookstores around the nation got word of the efforts that A Room of One's Own was attempting and started joining in to help donate.

"Our initial goal was to raise $5000 and maybe get, like, five to 10 other bookstores on board. Twenty felt like a huge goal that we probably wouldn't reach but, like, let's go for it anyway," Taylor said.

By just going for it, they now have about 114 bookstores nationwide helping them raise money. All of them are donating 10% or more of their sales to RAICES.

The sale started Friday and A Room of One's Own has already raised more than $14,000 with the help of the other bookstores' donations.

"We're going to be raising a lot of money," Taylor said. "Our goal right now is between $50,000 and $70,000. We're confident that we're going to reach that. We are floored. This was not something we thought was possible."

It's something that was made possible by customers such as Matthew Strickland.

"It's intention, even in just communicating with the staff here and just thanking them for what they can do. It's a choice that a bookstore can make," Strickland said. "It feels good to just align yourself with where you're spending your dollar."

The fundraiser is continuing through the weekend, both in the store and online. If you would like to donate without purchasing a book, you may do that here.

