MADISON, Wis. — Madison residents gathered at Penn Park today to celebrate Juneteenth. The national holiday acknowledges the anniversary of the day the last slaves in America learned they were free.
Jacquelyn Hunt’s organization Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self- Determination Inc hosts the event.
“I love that it’s a holiday that brings us all together for one common goal,” said Hunt. “And that’s to celebrate Black Freedom, Black Excellence, Black everything.”
The event brought Black Madison residents and allies of all walks of life together.
“People come out for the celebration. Multiple Generations. I got three generations here myself. And you see how fabulous I look,” said Hunt.
Hunt says she is honored to be continuing the tradition of the event’s founder Anna Weatherby-Flowers.
“I've been coming to Juneteenth for 50 years,” said Weatherby-Flowers. “We started with maybe 500 people or so and a 1,000 dollar budget.”
The number of attendees and the budget have both grown since Weatherby-Flowers and other Black Madison community leaders organized it in 1990. The event showcases community organizations, performances, and food that is all locally sourced.
Weatherby-Flowers appreciates the chance to connect with the youth in Madison.
“To see them know that this is important that they're important that they're on the main stage that they're singing the national anthem, that's how you create legacy.”
She is proud to have something that will be enjoyed by generations to come.
“Facebook doesn't create legacy, it creates trends but things that kids can remember and make them feel special are the things that last.”
