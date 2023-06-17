Juneteenth may be on Monday but the party kicked off on Saturday in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison residents gathered at Penn Park today to celebrate Juneteenth. The national holiday acknowledges the anniversary of the day the last slaves in America learned they were free.

Jacquelyn Hunt’s organization Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self- Determination Inc hosts the event.

