Madison beaches close due to high levels of bacteria

MADISON, Wis. - If you were planning on heading to the beach this weekend, it’s time to come up with Plan B. Blue-green algae has closed all but three of Madison’s beaches.

“It looks pretty disgusting,” said Morgan Buege, who walks along James Madison Beach. “We live close by here, and it does not normally look like this.”

As of Thursday, 16 of Madison’s 19 beaches were closed due to an increase in cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae. Clean Lakes Alliance, a nonprofit that works to keep the lakes clean and accessible, said the influx of bacteria is due to increased temperatures and runoff and low winds.

Umm... ew. 🤢 Cyanobacteria (aka blue-green algae) is pretty obvious (and smelly) at James Madison Beach on Lake Mendota, but it’s also invaded most others. That means the majority of Madison’s beaches are CLOSED heading into a scorcher of a weekend. #news3 pic.twitter.com/ju374d3NMM — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) June 28, 2018

The water washing up on the beaches is an opaque green. It leaves dried puddles of green crust behind. Kids who planned on sailing on Thursday played volleyball instead, and when their ball bounced into the water, they got a stick to coax it back to shore.

It’s toxic, the kids said.

Adam Sodersten agreed with the kids.

“If it gets in your eyes, your nose, your ears, you're going to become very sick,” he said.

Sodersten works for Clean Lakes Alliance, and he said his organization has a plan to double the amount of clean-water days for area beaches. He said they just need the support from lawmakers.

He said something needs to be done, because the public has just started to accept it.

“(Beaches closed from bacteria) are sort of becoming commonplace,” Sodersten said. “We're seeing it so much, people are starting to get used to it. And nobody should be used to this. This is not what we expect, and this is not what we deserve in Madison.”

