Madison-based architect helps expand South Dakota business center

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A business development center that was launched more than a decade ago on the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus is coming out of the shadows.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the Ascent Innovation Center, which opened in a remote corner of the campus in 2006, has outgrown its space and is poised to expand to a more visible location, in downtown Rapid City.

School officials say construction on the $12 million business incubator could begin this summer, thanks in part to a $3 million federal grant that puts the new center in range of being fully funded.

The architect of the project is Madison, Wisconsin-based Strang, Inc., which specializes in design of innovation centers and research parks. The building is slated for completion in late 2020.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.