Madison area schools provide support, resources for families in response to ICE activity

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's school district wants its students to know they're safe after a rash of arrests by ICE over the past week. Dane County immigration officials count at least 11 so far. They're still working to identify the undocumented immigrants who were detained.

The Madison Metropolitan School District says it is concerned about the trauma this might be causing its kids. The district has been sending home regular updates to families since the ice arrests first began on Friday.

MMSD wants parents to know that all students have the right to a free K-12 education. This is regardless of immigration status. School officials say they understand why many families are anxious about ICE in the Madison area right now, but they tell me there's no reason for families to feel alone.

"We want students coming to school knowing that they're cared for and loved,” said MMSD Chief of Staff Ricardo Jara. “To that end, we want families to have that same sense of confidence, that when they send their child to school, they're going to be okay when they're there."

Last year, the school board adopted a resolution declaring that every school in the Madison district is a safe place for students and their families to seek help and resources. The district wants families to know that their kids are still safe on school grounds, as ICE officials are not allowed to have contact with students without a parent's permission.

The district also understands that sometimes you have to do what you have to do to keep you and your family safe. School officials say parents can actually call to excuse their child from school if needed.

MMSD has formed an internal work-group so families can get all the help they need. The district has also formed a list of resources available. Officials say it's important for students to receive the emotional, psychological and academic support in times like this.

That includes finding the best way to talk to all children, not just the ones directly affected by the ICE arrests, about a very complicated, yet scary topic for many.

"Creating that space for children to talk out loud with adults to help process I think is very important,” Jara added. “Have the conversations. Families should know and students should know that they have a partner in us to engage in those conversations."

The district says it is working with the schools to ensure student information is protected.

Madison isn't the only one reacting this morning. The Verona Area School District says some of the people detained by ICE are parents or family members of their students, too. In a statement on Facebook, Verona Schools are also showing support for all families.