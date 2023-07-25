HAMPSTEAD, N.C. -- A Marine from Madison was one of three Marines found dead inside a car on Sunday morning in Hampstead, North Carolina.
All three Marines served at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to a spokesperson with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.
Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.
He had been in active duty service since May, 2021.
Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg was found unresponsive in a private car, alongside two other Marines: Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida.
The Pender County Sheriff's Department is investigating their deaths; the sheriff's office said in a statement that deputies had responded to a report of a missing person. They are waiting on autopsy results to learn how the three men died, but a threat to the public was not suspected.
It was not immediately apparent how long the men were dead before their bodies were discovered Sunday morning.
“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams in a statement, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”
Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg had previously served in San Diego and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and Global War on Terror Service Medal.
According to a Facebook profile page that appeared to belong to Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, he was an alumni of Verona Area High School.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.