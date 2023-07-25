Exterior shot of the site of the 2d Marine Logistics Group headquarters in 2021.

Exterior shot of the site of the 2d Marine Logistics Group headquarters in 2021 at Camp Lejeune. Lance Cpl. Katenberg served with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Photo credit: U.S. Marines

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. -- A Marine from Madison was one of three Marines found dead inside a car on Sunday morning in Hampstead, North Carolina.

All three Marines served at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to a spokesperson with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.