According to Feeding America, one in eight Wisconsinites are food insecure. The statistic is highlighted in Dane County, where many food pantries are seeing a large increase of demand due to rising costs.
MADISON, Wis. -- According to Feeding America, one in eight Wisconsinites are food insecure. The statistic is highlighted in Dane County, where many food pantries are seeing a large increase of demand due to rising costs.
Compared to a year ago, food pantries in and around Madison are seeing a huge increase in demand.
"Our visits are doubled," said Judy Taber, a manager at McFarland Food Pantry. "Families that maybe would come twice a month are coming three or four times a month now."
She believes the increased costs of rent, gas and groceries are causing the spike of food pantry customers.
"It's just harder to make ends meet, and so being able to come here and make sure that they have food gives them money that they can then use towards their rent or other things, and even then, they're not necessarily making ends meet," Taber said.
"This is nowhere close to what we've seen before in terms of an increase in demand," said Jenny Czerkas, operations manager of Extended Hands Pantry.
That facility recently opened their doors to walk-in guests on Madison's west side. They too have felt an increase in demand.
"My husband Andy and I have been in the food pantry business for two decades now, and this is unprecedented," Czerkas said.
The rise is backed up by data according to Czerkas. Extended Hands' number of families per month from March through May of 2022 compared to the same period this year have gone up 136%.
"I don't know if it's quite as pronounced with the clientele that we have coming to our food pantry, but all the COVID pandemic assistances, you know, have recently ended and that certainly is another driving force," Czerkas said.
She continued, saying food insecurity is directly tied to the economy and effects which are out of people's hands.
"There have certainly been times over the years when there's been surges in demand but nothing even close to what we're experiencing now," Czerkas said.
Czerkas went on to say the last time there was a rise in demand like this was between 2007 and 2009.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.