MADISON, Wis. -- What's the plan if a commercial jet crashes in the Madison area? That was the focus of a special training for Madison-area first responders Tuesday morning.
The training was meant to simulate the crash of a Boeing 737 class jet, which typically carries hundreds of people. Officials told News 3 Now that simulating a crash of that size is important to make sure the first responders are all on the same page.
Seconds matter when responding to any number of possible situations. Dane County Regional Airport director of communications Michael Riechers said Tuesday's exercise is designed for the worst case scenario.
"The aviation industry is incredibly safe. There's many redundancies built into modern aircraft and air travel in general so this is really preparing for the worse case event," Riechers said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires airports to conduct the full- scall emergency exercises once every three years. This means practicing everything from the first radio call to when victims are transported to area hospitals.
"You see how much aide is in the Madison area so quickly due to the surrounding communities and all the great hospitals we have here," Riechers said. He continued that the training did not interrupt any regular airport traffic.
About 40 volunteers came out to pretend to be victims of the large commercial jet crash. Each of them received lanyards with instructions on how to act during the scenario. One of the volunteers News 3 Now spoke with said the special effects used made the whole experience feel very realistic. Jennifer Hamill was one of those volunteers. She signed up after seeing a post on Facebook.
"Some people looked like they had amputated limbs. There's a guy with glass coming out of him," Hamill said. "There's like the dummies they'd face them so that they actually looked like bodies on the tarmac. It was very realistic looking." Hamil says that for her, seeing the first responders training puts into perspective just how much work goes into clearing an air disaster.
"It went really fast. I didn't expect it to go as fast as it went," Hamill said.
Riechers continued saying that without the volunteer's help, the first responders would not have been able to get their proper training. "The volunteers are in great spirits, they're having fun with it and the first responders are going through their training and exercise so it's been great," said Riechers.
If a crash like Tuesday's simulation were to happen, fire departments and EMS crews from around Dane County would respond. They would include many from adjacent communities as well as from as far away as Mount Horeb.
