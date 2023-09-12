What's the plan if a commercial jet crashes in the Madison area? That was the focus of a special training for Madison- area first responders Tuesday morning.

The training was meant to simulate the crash of a Boeing 737 class jet, which typically carries hundreds of people. Officials told News 3 Now that simulating a crash of that size is important to make sure the first responders are all on the same page. 