Madison Area Down Syndrome walk shows importance of inclusion

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Area Down Syndrome Society held its 18th annual walk Sunday in an effort to show that individuals with autism and Down syndrome are celebrated and included within the community.

"People with Down syndrome really are more alike than different," said Jen Brydges, a board member of MADSS. "They have the same hopes and dreams that everyone else does."

About 700 walkers and 100 volunteers came out to show the importance of inclusion. Activity booths offered children opportunities to play with crafts, face paint or temporary tattoos.

Brydges said the walk allows the community to know that everyone has the opportunity to excel, no matter what kind of disability one might face.

"They've got an extra chromosome," Brydges said. "That's an exciting thing to celebrate."

