Madison-area businesses give back following explosion, fire at MG&E substation

MADISON, Wis. - Madison-area companies are giving back to those in need following an explosion and fire at Madison Gas and Electric's main power center in the city.

Fromagination Artisan Cheese and Perfect Companions posted about one of the incidents on Facebook.

Software company Zendesk had placed a large catering order with Fromagination. But the company closed its Madison office on Friday because of the fire. In order to put out the fire, MG&E had to de-energize the substation, knocking power out to thousands in the downtown area.

Instead of letting the food go to waste, Zendesk decided to donate its catering order to local shelters.

Meanwhile, all the Princeton Club locations in Dane County provided free day passes to all those displaced by Friday's fire and power outage.

The health club has two Madison locations and one in Fitchburg.

Madison firefighters also responded to a second fire at an MG&E substation. This substation is near Ogg Hall on the University of Wisconsin campus.

No one was hurt in either fire.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency for the city of Madison and Dane County in response to todays fires.

